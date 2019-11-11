Korean Air S20 US service changes as of 08NOV19

Korean Air in recent schedule update filed additional changes to its planned US service, for summer 2020 season. Latest adjustment as of 08NOV19 as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare eff 29MAR20 747-8I replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (747-8I last operated this route in July/August 2017)

KE037 ICN1040 – 0940ORD 74H D

KE038 ORD1225 – 1625+1ICN 74H D



Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, 5 weekly

KE031 ICN0920 – 0820DFW 789 x25

KE032 DFW1210 – 1655+1ICN 789 x25



Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles eff 01MAY20 Restoration of KE015/016 since summer 2017 season, overall frequency increases from 14 to 18-20 weekly

01MAY20 – 08JUN20 Day x247

09JUN20 – 31AUG20 Day x4

01SEP20 – 24OCT20 Day x247



KE017 ICN143 – 0940LAX 388 D

KE011 ICN1940 – 1450LAX 388 D

KE015 ICN2210 – 1715LAX 77W x4



KE016 LAX0030 – 0550+1ICN 77W x5

KE018 LAX1230 – 1750+1ICN 388 D

KE016 LAX2330 – 0450+2ICN 388 D



Previously reported changes:

Seoul Incheon – Boston eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces 787-9. Service increases from 5 weekly to 7 from 04MAY20.