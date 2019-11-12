Ural Airlines files 737 MAX 8 Moscow – Beijing service in S20

By Jim Liu

Ural Airlines in recent schedule update filed operational schedule for Moscow Zhukovsky – Beijing Daxing route, on board Boeing 737 MAX 8. The airline plans to operate this route on non-stop basis from 29MAR20. Reservation for this route is not available.

U6809 ZIA1630 – 0455+1PKX 7M8 D
U6810 PKX0555 – 0920ZIA 7M8 D

Separately, the airline at the launch of summer 2020 season will also move Beijing operation from Beijing Capital to Beijing Daxing, including following routes:
Ekaterinburg – Beijing Daxing 5 weekly A320
Irkutsk – Beijing Daxing 3 weekly A320
Vladivostok – Beijing Daxing 3 weekly A320

