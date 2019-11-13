Widerøe adds E190-E2 Bergen – Aalesund service in 1Q20

Widerøe in the first quarter of 2020 plans to introduce Embraer E190-E2 service on Bergen – Aalesund route, in addition to current Dash8 aircraft. The E190-E2 is scheduled to operate once weekly from 08JAN20 to 25MAR20. Bergen is the Host City of Routes Europe 2020.



WF456 BGO1005 – 1050AES DH4 6

WF458 BGO1715 – 1805AES DH3 6

WF458 BGO1945 – 2035AES 290 3

WF458 BGO1945 – 2035AES DH3 x367



WF451 AES0900 – 0950BGO DH3 7

WF457 AES1115 – 1200BGO DH4 6

WF459 AES2055 – 2145BGO DH4 x36

WF459 AES2105 – 2150BGO 290 3