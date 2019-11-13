Fly Gangwon schedules late-Nov 2019 launch to Jeju

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

New Korean start-up carrier Fly Gangwon has announced launch date for its inaugural flight, which sees the airline operates Yangyang – Jeju route on 22NOV19. The airline will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft on this rout TWICEe, with IATA Airlines code 4V.

4V501 YNY0640 – 0800CJU 738 7
4V501 YNY0650 – 0810CJU 738 5
4V501 YNY0710 – 0830CJU 738 12
4V501 YNY0735 – 0855CJU 738 4
4V501 YNY0840 – 1000CJU 738 3
4V501 YNY0910 – 1030CJU 738 6
4V505 YNY1620 – 1740CJU 738 1
4V505 YNY1640 – 1800CJU 738 5
4V505 YNY1705 – 1825CJU 738 x157
4V505 YNY1720 – 1840CJU 738 7

4V502 CJU0850 – 1010YNY 738 5
4V502 CJU0910 – 1030YNY 738 127
4V502 CJU0935 – 1055YNY 738 4
4V502 CJU1105 – 1225YNY 738 3
4V502 CJU1135 – 1255YNY 738 6
4V506 CJU1820 – 1940YNY 738 1
4V506 CJU1905 – 2025YNY 738 5
4V506 CJU1915 – 2035YNY 738 x157
4V506 CJU1920 – 2040YNY 738 7

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.