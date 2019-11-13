Fly Gangwon schedules late-Nov 2019 launch to Jeju

New Korean start-up carrier Fly Gangwon has announced launch date for its inaugural flight, which sees the airline operates Yangyang – Jeju route on 22NOV19. The airline will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft on this rout TWICEe, with IATA Airlines code 4V.
4V501 YNY0640 – 0800CJU 738 7
4V501 YNY0650 – 0810CJU 738 5
4V501 YNY0710 – 0830CJU 738 12
4V501 YNY0735 – 0855CJU 738 4
4V501 YNY0840 – 1000CJU 738 3
4V501 YNY0910 – 1030CJU 738 6
4V505 YNY1620 – 1740CJU 738 1
4V505 YNY1640 – 1800CJU 738 5
4V505 YNY1705 – 1825CJU 738 x157
4V505 YNY1720 – 1840CJU 738 7
4V502 CJU0850 – 1010YNY 738 5
4V502 CJU0910 – 1030YNY 738 127
4V502 CJU0935 – 1055YNY 738 4
4V502 CJU1105 – 1225YNY 738 3
4V502 CJU1135 – 1255YNY 738 6
4V506 CJU1820 – 1940YNY 738 1
4V506 CJU1905 – 2025YNY 738 5
4V506 CJU1915 – 2035YNY 738 x157
4V506 CJU1920 – 2040YNY 738 7
