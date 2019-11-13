Turkish Airlines W20 Preliminary long-haul changes as of 13NOV19

Turkish Airlines on Wednesday (13NOV19) extended schedule listing into winter 2020/21 season for selected markets, effective from 25OCT20. Preliminary listing as follows.



Istanbul – Bangkok eff 27OCT20 TK068/069 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300 on Day 246

Istanbul – Montreal eff 25OCT20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300 (787-9 in S20)

Istanbul – New York JFK eff 25OCT20 A350-900XWB operating along with 777-300ER

TK001/012 359 Day x357 77W Day 357

TK003/004 359 Daily



Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 25OCT20 TK088/089 A350-900XWB operates 3 weekly, A330-300 1 weekly

Istanbul – Tokyo Narita eff 26OCT20 787-9 operates 4 weekly, instead of 3 weekly 787 and 1 weekly 777 in S20

Istanbul – Washington Dulles eff 26OCT20 TK187/188 A350-900XWB replaces 787-9, 3 weekly