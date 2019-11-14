South African Airways in recent inventory update closed reservation for Johannesburg – Guangzhou route, previously scheduled to commence on 12JAN20. Originally listed as 3 weekly A340-300 service, reservation for travel on/after this date, including Northern summer season from 29MAR20, is no longer available.
SA288 JNB1815 – 1335+1CAN 343 357
SA289 CAN2225 – 0555+1JNB 343 146
South African closes Guangzhou reservations from Jan 2020
