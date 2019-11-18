ANA in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong route, in the second-half of January 2020. From 15JAN20 to 31JAN20, NH919/920 will be operated by Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, instead of -9 variant.
NH919 NRT0930 – 1200PVG 781 D
NH959 NRT1345 – 1620PVG 788 D
NH921 NRT1850 – 2130PVG 788 D
NH922 PVG1015 – 1405NRT 788 D
NH920 PVG1315 – 1705NRT 781 D
NH960 PVG1725 – 2115NRT 788 D
ANA schedules 787-10 Shanghai service in Jan 2020
