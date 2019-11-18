Spring Airlines from mid-December 2019 continues to expand service to Japan, with new addition on Xiamen – Osaka Kansai route. From 17DEC19, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 5 times weekly.
9C6127 XMN2350 – 0330+1KIX 320 x14
9C6128 KIX2010 – 2250XMN 320 x14
Spring Airlines adds Xiamen – Osaka service from mid-Dec 2019
