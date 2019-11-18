Indonesian carrier Batik Air in late-December 2019 plans to add service to Thailand, where the airline filed operational schedule for Jakarta – Bangkok Don Mueang route. From 20DEC19, the airline plans to operate this route on daily basis, with Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.
ID7631 CGK1740 – 2100DMK 739 D
ID7630 DMK2200 – 0125+1CGK 739 D
Batik Air plans Bangkok launch from late-Dec 2019
Posted
Indonesian carrier Batik Air in late-December 2019 plans to add service to Thailand, where the airline filed operational schedule for Jakarta – Bangkok Don Mueang route. From 20DEC19, the airline plans to operate this route on daily basis, with Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.