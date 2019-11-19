Lao Airlines adds Kumamoto service from mid-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Lao Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed nonstop service to Kumamoto in Japan, on board its 142-seater A320 aircraft. From mid-March 2020, the airline plans to operate 2 weekly flights each from Luang Prabang and Vientiane.

Luang Prabang – Kumamoto eff 20MAR20 2 weekly A320
QV615 LPQ0130 – 0800KMJ 320 15
QV616 KMJ1030 – 1300LPQ 320 15

Vientiane – Kumamoto eff 18MAR20 2 weekly A320
QV621 VTE0130 – 0800KMJ 320 36
QV622 KMJ1030 – 1310VTE 320 36

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.