Lao Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed nonstop service to Kumamoto in Japan, on board its 142-seater A320 aircraft. From mid-March 2020, the airline plans to operate 2 weekly flights each from Luang Prabang and Vientiane.
Luang Prabang – Kumamoto eff 20MAR20 2 weekly A320
QV615 LPQ0130 – 0800KMJ 320 15
QV616 KMJ1030 – 1300LPQ 320 15
Vientiane – Kumamoto eff 18MAR20 2 weekly A320
QV621 VTE0130 – 0800KMJ 320 36
QV622 KMJ1030 – 1310VTE 320 36
Lao Airlines adds Kumamoto service from mid-March 2020
