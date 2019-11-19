Xiamen Airlines adds Quanzhou – Philippine routes in Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Xiamen Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season added 2 new routes between Quanzhou and The Philippines, as the airline launched service to Cebu and Clark. Planned schedule as follows.

Quanzhou – Cebu eff 29OCT19 3 weekly 737-800
MF8687 JJN1230 – 1530CEB 738 246
MF8688 CEB1615 – 1920JJN 738 246

Quanzhou – Clark eff 28OCT19 3 weekly 737-800
MF8697 JJN0900 – 1100CRK 738 135
MF8698 CRK1200 – 1400JJN 738 135

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.