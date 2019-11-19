Xiamen Airlines adds Quanzhou – Philippine routes in Oct 2019

Xiamen Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season added 2 new routes between Quanzhou and The Philippines, as the airline launched service to Cebu and Clark. Planned schedule as follows.
Quanzhou – Cebu eff 29OCT19 3 weekly 737-800
MF8687 JJN1230 – 1530CEB 738 246
MF8688 CEB1615 – 1920JJN 738 246
Quanzhou – Clark eff 28OCT19 3 weekly 737-800
MF8697 JJN0900 – 1100CRK 738 135
MF8698 CRK1200 – 1400JJN 738 135
