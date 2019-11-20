Maldivian adds new domestic sectors in 4Q19

Maldivian at the launch of winter 2019/20 season introduced new domestic sectors, on board Dash8 aircraft. Planned new service includes the following.



Male – Kadhdhoo Island – Gan Island eff 27OCT19 1 daily (Kadhdhoo Island – Gan Island is a new sector)

Q2112 MLE2305 – 2355KDO0015+1 – 0110+1GAN DH8 D

Q2113 GAN0455 – 0550KDO0620 – 0710MLE DH8 D



Male – Kulhuduffushi eff 27OCT19 1 daily

Q2442 MLE0840 – 0935HDK DH8 D

Q2443 HDK0955 – 1050+1MLE DH8 D



The airline is also proposing Kaadedhdhoo Island – Fuvahmulaku one-way service from 18NOV19, although this is not available for reservation. Full routing is Male – Kaadedhdhoo Island – Fuvahmulaku Island – Male. Schedule based on OAG schedules as follow.

Q2116 MLE1940 – 2050KDM2110 – 2145FVM2205 – 2340MLE DH8 D