Danish Air Transport suspends Aberdeen service in W19

Danish Air Transport starting this week is adjusting service to Aberdeen, as the airline seasonal discontinuing Esbjerg – Aberdeen and Stavanger – Aberdeen – Esbjerg route during winter 2019/20 season, between 18NOV19 and 28MAR20. However, the airline will operate limited time service during Christmas season. This route is operated DOT LT’s ATR42 aircraft.



DX018 EBJ0840 – 0940ABZ AT4 5

DX018 EBJ1040 – 1135ABZ AT4 1

DX018 EBJ1220 – 1315ABZ AT4 3

DX020 SVG1640 – 1725ABZ AT4 7



DX019 ABZ1010 – 1310EBJ AT4 5

DX019 ABZ1205 – 1500EBJ AT4 1

DX019 ABZ1345 – 1640EBJ AT4 3

DX019 ABZ1800 – 2045EBJ AT4 7