Air New Zealand today (21NOV19) opened reservation for its planned Auckland – Newark nonstop service, set to commence on 29OCT20. Subject to Government Approval, this route will be operated by 275-seater Boeing 787-9 aircraft, 3 times weekly. The following schedule is effective 02NOV20.
NZ002 AKL1955 – 1735EWR 789 146
NZ001 EWR1905 – 0645+2AKL 789 146
Air New Zealand opens Auckland – Newark reservation for late-Oct 2020 launch
