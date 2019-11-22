Aruba Airlines adds Medellin service from mid-Dec 2019

Aruba Airlines from mid-December 2019 plans to offer new route to Colombia, as Aruba – Medellin route joins the airline’s latest network roaster. From 16DEC19, CRJ200 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

AG204 AUA0950 – 1020MDE CRJ 14
AG205 MDE1105 – 1335AUA CRJ 14

Operational schedule vary on Thursday 19DEC19 for AG205.