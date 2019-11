Wizz Air Poland network expansion in S20

Wizz Air in the last few weeks announced further service expansion from Poland in summer 2020 (selected service from Feb 2020), with the additional Airbus A321 aircraft based at Krakow and Warsaw. Planned increase as follows.



Gdansk – Bari eff 01JUN20 2 weekly A320

Krakow – Barcelona eff 01JUL20 4 weekly A321

Krakow – Bergen eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A321

Krakow – Bologna eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A321

Krakow – Haugesund eff 03AUG20 2 weekly A321

Krakow – London Gatwick eff 23FEB20 1 daily A321

Krakow – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL20 1 daily A321

Krakow – Stavanger eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A321

Krakow – Tromso eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321

Krakow – Trondheim eff 02JUL20 3 weekly A321

Krakow – Verona eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321

Warsaw – Bologna eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A321

Warsaw – Madrid eff 01JUN20 5 weekly A321

Warsaw – Tenerife South eff 02JUN20 2 weekly A321

Warsaw – Turku eff 04JUN20 2 weekly A321



Frequency Increase:

Gdansk – Alesund eff 02JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly

Gdansk – Bodo eff 02JUN20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Gdansk – Bremen eff 02JUN20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Gdansk – Haugesund eff 02JUN20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Gdansk – Malmo eff 02JUN20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Gdansk – Oslo eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly

Gdansk – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 07JUN20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Gdansk – Stavanger eff 01JUN20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Gdansk – Trondheim eff 07JUN20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Krakow – Bari eff 02AUG20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Krakow – Kutaisi eff 01AUG20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

Krakow – Rome eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Warsaw – Kutaisi eff 07JUN20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly