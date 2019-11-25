TAP Air Portugal adds Maceio service from June 2020

TAP Air Portugal today (25NOV19) opened reservation for its 11th destination in Brasil, as the airline schedules Lisbon – Maceio nonstop route. Operated by Airbus A321neo LR, TAP to operate this route 3 times weekly from 12JUN20.
Following schedule is subject to Government Approval.
TP027 LIS1715 – 2115MCZ 32Q 357
TP028 MCZ2245 – 1035+1LIS 32Q 357
