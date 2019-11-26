SAS further files Boston service changes in Sep/Oct 2020

SAS in the last few days further modified aircraft changes for Copenhagen – Boston route, as the airline completed schedule changes. From 18SEP20, Airbus A321neo LR will operate this route on daily basis, increasing from 6 weekly, instead of initially filed A321 and A330.



SK927 CPH1230 – 1455BOS 32Q D

SK928 BOS1720 – 0700+1CPH 32Q D



Current schedule is updated until 24OCT20.