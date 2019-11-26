Turkish Airlines from June 2020 plans to launch Airbus A350-900XWB service to The Philippines, reflected in last week’s schedule update. From 09JUN20, the A350 will operate Istanbul – Manila route on daily basis, replacing 777-300ER.
TK084 IST0155 – 1910MNL 359 D
TK085 MNL2130 – 0505+1IST 359 D
Turkish Airlines adds A350 Manila service from June 2020
Posted
Turkish Airlines from June 2020 plans to launch Airbus A350-900XWB service to The Philippines, reflected in last week’s schedule update. From 09JUN20, the A350 will operate Istanbul – Manila route on daily basis, replacing 777-300ER.