Icelandair in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton route for summer 2020 season. From 01JUN20 to 12SEP20, the airline’s 4 weekly flights will see Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating, replacing 757-200. Further changes remain likely.
FI693 KEF1645 – 1715YEG 7M8 x247
FI692 YEG1815 – 0635+1KEF 7M8 x247
Icelandair schedules 737 MAX 8 Edmonton service in S20
Posted
Icelandair in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton route for summer 2020 season. From 01JUN20 to 12SEP20, the airline’s 4 weekly flights will see Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating, replacing 757-200. Further changes remain likely.