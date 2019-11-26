Garuda Indonesia has moved forward planned Airbus A330-900neo inaugural, which now sees the new Airbus variant operates Jakarta – Makassar route, from 28NOV19. This domestic service is scheduled until 07DEC19.
GA612 CGK1755 – 2125UPG 339 D
GA611 UPG0615 – 0725CGK 339 D
Garuda Indonesia schedules A330neo Makassar service in 4Q19
