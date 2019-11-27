TUIfly Belgium in summer 2020 season plans to offer new route to Croatia, operating Brussels – Pula route. From 25APR20 to 03OCT20, the airline’s Embraer E190 aircraft will serve this route twice weekly.
TB2913 BRU0800 – 0940PUY E90 3
TB2913 BRU1320 – 1500PUY E90 6
TB2914 PUY1035 – 1220BRU E90 3
TB2914 PUY1425 – 1610BRU E90 6
TUIfly Belgium adds Pula service in S20
