Qingdao Airlines from December 2019 plans additional new route to Vietnam, with Lanzhou – Da Lat joining the airline’s latest new route roaster. Airbus A320neo will serve this route initially once weekly from 07DEC19, increasing to 2 weekly from 18DEC19.
QW6067 LHW2125 – 0045+1DLI 32N 36
QW6068 DLI0205 – 0710LHW 32N 47
Day 3 from LHW operates from 18DEC19.
Qingdao Airlines adds Lanzhou – Da Lat service from Dec 2019
Posted
Qingdao Airlines from December 2019 plans additional new route to Vietnam, with Lanzhou – Da Lat joining the airline’s latest new route roaster. Airbus A320neo will serve this route initially once weekly from 07DEC19, increasing to 2 weekly from 18DEC19.