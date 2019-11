Air France tentative schedules one-time A350 US – Paris flights in Oct 2020

Air France in last week’s schedule update filed one-time Airbus A350 service from selected US to Paris routes, currently listed as one-way basis. Already reflected in the GDS, following service currently lists A350 service on 24OCT20.



Boston > Paris CDG AF321

Washington Dulles > Paris CDG AF027

Further adjustment to proposed A350 network for the US is likely to occur in the next few weeks.