Hong Kong Airlines discontinues Vancouver service from Dec 2019

Hong Kong Airlines in December 2019 is discontinuing long-haul service, as the airline closed reservations for Hong Kong – Vancouver route. Last flight for this route is scheduled on 07DEC19, as reservation is no longer available for travel on/after 09DEC19. The airline's press statement noted it would discontinue service from 12FEB20.



HX080 HKG1235 – 0830YVR 359 136

HX081 YVR1030 – 1715+1HKG 359 136





