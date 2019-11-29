Malindo Air resumes Sapporo service in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Malindo Air from January 2020 plans to resume service to Japan, as the airline once again extends Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan service to Sapporo New Chitose. From 25JAN20 to 28MAR20, Boeing 737-800 operates this route 3 times weekly.

OD888 KUL0730 – 1220TPE1315 – 1810CTS 738 236
OD889 CTS1920 – 2310TPE0010+1 – 0500+1KUL 738 236

The airline’s overall Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan sector remains unchanged at 7 weekly level.