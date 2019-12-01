Norwegian S20 Norway short-haul frequency expansion

Norwegian in November 2019 announced planned frequency increase on a number of short-haul routes from Norway, including Bergen (Routes Europe 2020 Host City), Oslo and Stavanger.
Norwegian Air International (D8) and Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) operating:
Bergen – Alicante eff 29MAR20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly (1 of 7 weekly operated by DY)
Stavanger – Alicante eff 29MAR20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly (3 of 7 weekly operated by DY)
Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) operating:
Oslo – Billund 19JUN20 – 14AUG20 Increase from 7 to 9 weekly
Oslo – Edinburgh eff 29MAR20 Increase from 7 to 9 weekly
Oslo – Gdansk eff 29MAR20 Increase from 9 to 11 weekly
Oslo – Geneva 23JUN20 – 14AUG20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly
Oslo – Krakow eff 29MAR20 Increase from 7 to 11-12 weekly
Oslo – Naples 22JUN20 – 14AUG20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
Oslo – Palanga eff 29MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
Oslo – Riga eff 29MAR20 Increase from 8 to 10 weekly
Stavanger – London Gatwick eff 29MAR20 Increase from 6 to 11 weekly
Stavanger – Palma Mallorca 20JUN20 – 15AUG20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly