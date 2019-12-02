American Airlines during the week of 01DEC19’s schedule update further revised Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv route for winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20, the oneWorld carrier will continue to operate 3 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Previously the airline filed daily frequency in winter season.
Following schedule effective 01NOV20, subject to Government Approval.
AA018 DFW2100 – 1800+1TLV 789 257
AA019 TLV2240 – 0515+1DFW 789 136
American modifies planned Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv frequency in W20
