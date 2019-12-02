AirAsia from late-January 2020 plans to offer Kota Kinabalu – Bangkok Don Mueang route, previously served by Thai AirAsia until late-October 2019. From 22JAN20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
AK1902 BKI1515 – 1715DMK 320 357
AK1903 DMK1745 – 2145BKI 320 357
AirAsia adds Kota Kinabalu – Bangkok route from Jan 2020
Posted
AirAsia from late-January 2020 plans to offer Kota Kinabalu – Bangkok Don Mueang route, previously served by Thai AirAsia until late-October 2019. From 22JAN20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.