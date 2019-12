Aeroflot moves forward Osaka service resumption to early-June 2020

Aeroflot Russian Airlines last week opened reservation for its planned Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osaka Kansai service resumption. The opening of booking also saw the airline moved forward planned service by 2 weeks, now scheduled to commence on 01JUN20. Airbus A350-900XWB operates this route, 4 times weekly.

SU268 SVO1900 – 1105+1KIX 359 x357

SU269 KIX1245 – 1700SVO 359 x146



Premium Economy Class on A350 (W/S/A-class) is not available for reservation at this time.