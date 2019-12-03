Jeju Air in the last few weeks extended Seoul Incheon – Tagbilaran route, previously listed from 21NOV19 to 20DEC19. The airline is now operating this route on daily basis for entire winter season, until 28MAR20.
Boeing 737 operates this route.
7C4407 ICN0710 – 1120TAG 737 D
7C4408 TAG1220 – 1815ICN 737 x237
7C4408 TAG1220 – 1845ICN 737 237
Jeju Air extends Tagbilaran service to late-March 2020
