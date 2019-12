Volotea S20 new routes as of 29NOV19

Volotea in the last few weeks opened reservation for additional routes to be added in summer 2020 season, previously not covered on Airlineroute. Planned new routes as of 29NOV19 as follow.



Alicante – Luxembourg eff 04APR20 2 weekly A319/717 (A319 only from 01JUL20)

Alicante – Naples eff 04APR20 2 weekly A319/717 (A319 only from 30MAY20)

Bari – Kefallinia eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 717

Bari – Lyon eff 16APR20 2 weekly A319 (A319/717 from 04JUN20 to 02JUL20)

Bari – Split eff 08JUL20 1 weekly A319

Bilbao – Corvera eff 30MAY20 2 weekly 717

Bilbao – Lyon eff 10APR20 2 weekly 717 (A319/717 from 05JUN20 to 26JUN20)

Bilbao – Mahon eff 30MAY20 2 weekly 717

Lyon – Caen eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319/717 (A319 only from 16MAY20; operating until 29JUN20)

Lyon – Corfu eff 19APR20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly from 05MAY20)

Lyon – Faro eff 16APR20 2 weekly A319

Lyon – Irakleion eff 18APR20 1 weekly A319

Madrid – Faro eff 31MAY20 2 weekly A319

Mykonos – Dubrovnik eff 30MAY20 2 weekly A319/717

Mykonos – Irakleion eff 29MAY20 2 weekly 717

Mykonos – Turin eff 08JUL20 1 weekly A319

Olbia – Ancona eff 12JUN20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly A319/717 from 03JUL20)

Olbia – Marseille eff 12JUN20 1 weekly 717 (A319 from 03JUL20)

Olbia – Pisa eff 29MAY20 3 weekly A319/717

Palermo – Dubrovnik eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 717

Palma Mallorca – Deauville eff 15APR20 1 weekly A319 or 717

Toulouse – Dubrovnik eff 04APR20 2 weekly A319/717 (A319 only from 25APR20)

Toulouse – Hannover eff 05APR20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly on selected weeks)

Toulouse – Madrid eff 03APR20 2 weekly A319 (until 28JUN20)

Turin – Lamezia Terme eff 03APR20 2 weekly A319 (Selected flights operated by 717)

Venice – Hannover eff 27MAR20 2 weekly 717

Venice – Kalamata eff 03JUN20 1 weekly 717

Venice – Luxembourg eff 02APR20 2 weekly 717

Verona – Preveza eff 08JUL20 1 weekly A319

Verona – Skiathos eff 07JUL20 1 weekly A319



Previously reported new routes in S20:

Athens – Cagliari eff 29MAY20 2 weekly A319

Athens – Marseille eff 20MAY20 2 weekly A319

Athens – Lyon eff 18APR20 2 weekly A319

Athens – Split eff 19APR20 2 weekly 717 (A319/717 from 03JUN20)

Cagliari – Bilbao eff 30MAY20 1 weekly A319 (717 from 04JUL20)

Cagliari – Deauville eff 14APR20 1 weekly A319

Cagliari – Hannover eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A319

Genoa – Irakleion eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 717

Lyon – Malaga eff 17APR20 2 weekly A319 (A319/717 from 06JUL20)

Lyon – Thira eff 22APR20 1 weekly A319

Marseille – Castellon eff 14APR20 1 weekly A319

Nantes – Nice eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319

Nantes – Varna eff 14APR20 1 weekly A319

Strasbourg – Barcelona eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319

Strasbourg – Palma Mallorca eff 13MAY20 1 weekly A319