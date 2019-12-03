Virgin Australia resumes Melbourne – Denpasar service in late-March 2020

Virgin Australia in Northern summer 2020 season plans to resume Melbourne – Denpasar route, previously served until March 2016 and tigerair Australia (from March 2016) until June 2017. Subject to Government Approval, Boeing 737-800 will operate this route 5 times weekly from 29MAR20.

Following schedule effective 05APR20 – 03OCT20.

VA025 MEL1645 – 2110DPS 73H x24
VA026 DPS2320 – 0655+1MEL 73H x24

