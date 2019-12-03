Virgin Australia NS20 Sydney – New Zealand service changes

Virgin Australia in the last few weeks filed service changes to its Trans-Tasman operation, as the airline scales back operation between Sydney and New Zealand. Planned changes as follows.



Sydney – Auckland eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 19 to 14 weekly

VA141 SYD1000 – 1505AKL 73H D

VA147 SYD1840 – 2345AKL 73H D



VA140 AKL0730 – 0915SYD 73H D

VA144 AKL1600 – 1745SYD 73H D



Sydney – Christchurch Service reduces from 4 to 3 weekly from 04FEB20. Last flight from Sydney scheduled on 27APR20 (Following schedule effective 06APR20)

VA139 SYD1915 – 0020+1CHC 73H 134

VA134 CHC0610 – 0745SYD 73H 245