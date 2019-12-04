TUIfly Maroc adds new Marrakech routes in S20

TUIfly Maroc in summer 2020 season lists 4 additional European routes from Marrakech, including service to The Netherlands and France. Planned service and schedule as follows.
Marrakech – Amsterdam eff 07APR20 2 weekly
TB7071 RAK1430 – 1905AMS 73H 25
TB7072 AMS2000 – 2240RAK 73H 25
Marrakech – Eindhoven eff 30MAR20 3 weekly
TB7021 RAK1430 – 1905EIN 73H 25
TB7021 RAK1530 – 2005EIN 73H 1
TB7022 EIN2000 – 2240RAK 73H 25
TB7022 EIN2100 – 2340RAK 73H 1
Marrakech – Mulhouse eff 07APR20 2 weekly
TB7585 RAK1430 – 1845MLH 73W 25
TB7586 MLH1940 – 2200RAK 73W 25
737-800 operates from 15MAY20 to 13OCT20.
Marrakech – Rotterdam eff 07APR20 2 weekly
TB7061 RAK1430 – 1905RTM 73H 25
TB7062 RTM2000 – 2240RAK 73H 25
