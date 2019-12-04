Eurowings in winter 2019/20 season adjusted operational aircraft for Dusseldorf – Montego Bay route, scheduled with Airbus A330-300 aircraft since 17NOV19. The airline previously operated this route with SunExpress Germany A330-200 in winter 2018/19 season. This route is served twice weekly.
EW1134 DUS1105 – 1610MBJ 333 7
EW1136 DUS1155 – 1715MBJ 333 1
EW1135 MBJ1740 – 0930+1DUS 333 7
EW1137 MBJ1850 – 1040+1DUS 333 1
Eurowings W19 Dusseldorf – Montego Bay aircraft changes
Posted
Eurowings in winter 2019/20 season adjusted operational aircraft for Dusseldorf – Montego Bay route, scheduled with Airbus A330-300 aircraft since 17NOV19. The airline previously operated this route with SunExpress Germany A330-200 in winter 2018/19 season. This route is served twice weekly.