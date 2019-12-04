South African Airways in the last few days extended service suspension on Johannesburg – Hong Kong route. Previously scheduled to suspend from 23NOV19 to 14DEC19, the airline is now extending planned suspension to 15JAN20, JNB departure.
SA286 JNB1650 – 1150+1HKG 343 x357
SA287 HKG2350 – 0710+1HKG 343 x146
South African Airways extends Hong Kong suspension to mid-Jan 2020
