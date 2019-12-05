Iberia in January 2020 filed temporary capacity increase to Morocco as it schedules Airbus A330-200 service on Madrid – Marrakech route. The A330-200 is scheduled to operate on following dates: 14JAN20 / 15JAN20 / 21JAN20 / 22JAN20 / 29JAN20
IB3340 MAD0925 – 1125RAK 332
IB3341 RAK1245 – 1445MAD 332
Iberia Jan 2020 Marrakech aircraft changes
