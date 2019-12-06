China Airlines adds Taipei – Cebu service from late-March 2020

China Airlines on Thursday (05DEC19) announced new route launch in summer 2020 season to The Philippines. Subject to Government Approval, the Skyteam member plans to operate Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu route, the host city of Routes Asia 2019, from 29MAR20. Reservation for this route, 6 weekly 737-800, to open soon.
CI705 TPE0740 – 1035CEB 738 x2
CI706 CEB1135 – 1430TPE 738 x2
