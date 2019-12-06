Jin Air extends Hong Kong cancellation to late-March 2020

Jin Air in the last few days filed schedule changes for Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong route, as the airline removed operational schedule until 28MAR20 inclusive. The airline previously scheduled to resume service from 25DEC19, although reservation between 25DEC19 and 28MAR20 was not available.



Previously filed schedule as follows.



LJ113 ICN0915 – 1220HKG 738 D

LJ114 HKG1330 – 1805ICN 738 D