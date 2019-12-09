Air France resumes Monrovia service from April 2020

Air France in recent schedule update filed service resumption to Monrovia, previously served until June 2014. From 20APR20, the Skyteam member will operate Monrovia service in conjunction with Bamako as triangle routing.



Paris CDG – Bamako – Monrovia – Paris CDG eff 20APR20 2 weekly

AF530 CDG1410 – 1755BKO1955 – 2125ROB2255 – 0735+1CDG 332 14



Service increases to 3 weekly, operating as Day 137 from 15JUN20 to 20SEP20.



Paris CDG – Monrovia – Bamako – Paris CDG eff 22APR20 2 weekly

AF533 CDG1600 – 2040ROB2210 – 2335BKO0135+1 – 0910+1CDG 332 36



Service operates Day 25 from 16JUN20 to 18SEP20.



Service to Bamako will increase to up to 12 weekly as a result.