American Airlines S20 Philadelphia – Europe aircraft changes as of 08DEC19

American Airlines in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Philadelphia – Amsterdam route. From 28MAR20 to 04JUN20 (PHL departure), this daily service will be operated by Airbus A330-200 aircraft, instead of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.



AA204 PHL1850 – 0840+1AMS 332 D

AA203 AMS1055 – 1355PHL 332 D

Other recent changes for European service from Philadelphia in S20 include:

Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)

Philadelphia – Zurich 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 787-8 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed A330-200