Air Canada / Delta expands Vancouver – New York service in S20

Air Canada and Delta in summer 2020 season is expanding service between Vancouver and New York, reflected in recent schedule update.



Star Alliance carrier Air Canada in summer 2020 season plans to introduce 2nd daily Vancouver – Newark route, on board Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The service will operate from 15JUN20 to 12OCT20. Reservation opened on Tuesday (10DEC19)



AC548 YVR0845 – 1654EWR 789 D

AC546 YVR1355 – 2205EWR 7M8 D



AC547 EWR0630 – 0920YVR 7M8 D

AC549 EWR1820 – 2109YVR 789 D



Skyteam member Delta in summer 2020 season will expand New York JFK – Vancouver route, which begins from 02APR20, 10 weeks earlier compared to summer 2019. From 02APR20 to 15JUN20, service operates 5 weekly with Boeing 737-900ER, increasing to 7 from 16JUN20.



DL2579 JFK2132 – 0105+1YVR 739 x23

DL1723 YVR2240 – 0715+1JFK 739 x23

The airline currently lists this route as year-round service, instead of summer seasonal.