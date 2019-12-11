Thai Smile begins Nok Air codeshare from mid-Dec 2019

Thai Smile from mid-December 2019 plans to launch codeshare partnership with Nok Air, initially covers the latter’s Bangkok Don Mueang – Ranong service. The codeshare partnership is scheduled to begin on 15DEC19, with the latter operates twice daily with Dash8Q-400 aircraft.
DD7312/WE4116 DMK0610 – 0735UNN DH4 D
DD7318/WE4118 DMK1750 – 1915UNN DH4 D
DD7313/WE4117 UNN0805 – 0930DMK DH4 D
DD7319/WE4119 UNN1950 – 2115DMK DH4 D
