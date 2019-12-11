LOT Polish Airlines adds 3 European routes from Warsaw in S20

LOT Polish Airlines in the last few weeks announced 3 additional European routes from Warsaw, including service resumption. The Star Alliance carrier plans to offer service from Ostrava, Rijeka and Tirana. Planned schedules as follows.



Warsaw – Ostrava eff 30MAR20 5 weekly Dash8-Q400

LO501 WAW1150 – 1250OSR DH4 146

LO503 WAW1530 – 1630OSR DH4 25



LO502 OSR1325 – 1430WAW DH4 146

LO504 OSR1705 – 1810WAW DH4 25



Warsaw – Rijeka 07JUN20 – 27SEP20 1 weekly Embraer E195 (Service resumption since October 1981)

LO561 WAW1340 – 1530RJK E95 7

LO562 RJK1620 – 1810WAW E95 7



LOT Previously served Rijeka until the end of summer 1981 season, which operated 1 weekly with Tupolev Tu134 as LO219/220.



Warsaw – Tirana 13JUN20 – 26SEP20 1 weekly 737-800, Subject to Government Approval

LO623 WAW1345 – 1555TIA 738 6

LO624 TIA1645 – 1855WAW 738 6