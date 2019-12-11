Tianjin Airlines 1Q20 Zhengzhou – Sydney aircraft changes

Tianjin Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes for Tianjin – Zhengzhou – Sydney service, currently operated by Airbus A330-200 aircraft. From 17JAN20 to 21FEB20, the airline will switch to A330-300, operating twice weekly.
GS7939 TSN1730 – 1915CGO2125 – 1135+1SYD 333 15
GS7940 SYD1335 – 2140CGO2340 – 0120+1TSN 333 26
