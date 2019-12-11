Swiss proposing Geneva – Dubrovnik schedule in 3Q20

Swiss International Air Lines in summer 2020 season intends to offer Geneva – Dubrovnik route, which would see the airline operates during peak season, once weekly with Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Reservation for this route, scheduled from 04JUL20 to 29AUG20, is not available for the moment.



LX2374 GVA0650 – 0835DBV 223 6

LX2375 DBV0920 – 1110GVA 223 6