Avianca increases Bogota – Washington flights in S20

Avianca in Northern summer 2020 season plans to increase Bogota – Washington Dulles service, as the airline adds 2nd daily flight, from 30MAR20. AV238/239, subject to Government Approval, is scheduled with Airbus A319 aircraft, departing Bogota in overnight hours.



AV246 BOG0730 – 1355IAD 320 D

AV238 BOG2240 – 0505+1IAD 319 D



AV239 IAD0740 – 1210BOG 319 D

AV247 IAD1540 – 2010BOG 320 D



AV238/239 to be operated by A320 from 12JUN20 to 30JUN20.

