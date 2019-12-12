Avianca increases Bogota – Washington flights in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Avianca in Northern summer 2020 season plans to increase Bogota – Washington Dulles service, as the airline adds 2nd daily flight, from 30MAR20. AV238/239, subject to Government Approval, is scheduled with Airbus A319 aircraft, departing Bogota in overnight hours.

AV246 BOG0730 – 1355IAD 320 D
AV238 BOG2240 – 0505+1IAD 319 D

AV239 IAD0740 – 1210BOG 319 D
AV247 IAD1540 – 2010BOG 320 D

AV238/239 to be operated by A320 from 12JUN20 to 30JUN20.

