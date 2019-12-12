Air Serbia resumes Istanbul flights from mid-Dec 2019

Air Serbia yesterday resumed Belgrade – Istanbul service, previously served until March 2017. From 11DEC19, Airbus A319 operates this route 3 times weekly. Currently this route is listed until 28MAR20.
JU802 BEG1220 – 1555IST 319 1
JU802 BEG1250 – 1625IST 319 3
JU802 BEG1310 – 1645IST 319 5
JU803 IST1640 – 1620BEG 319 1
JU803 IST1710 – 1650BEG 319 3
JU803 IST1730 – 1710BEG 319 5
