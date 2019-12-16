Saudia in summer 2020 season plans to resume Riyadh – Athens service, reflected in recent schedule update. From 08JUN20 to 29AUG20, the airline operates this route twice weekly, while Jeddah – Athens reduced from 4 to 2 weekly.
Jeddah – Athens
SV191 JED1010 – 1335ATH 320 15
SV192 ATH1515 – 1840JED 320 15
Riyadh – Athens
SV191 RUH0935 – 1335ATH 320 36
SV192 ATH1515 – 1910RUH 320 36
Saudia S20 Athens service changes
